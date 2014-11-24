ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Casey Jones
Sativa

4.1 434 reviews

Casey Jones

Casey Jones

Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.

Effects

Uplifted 61%
Happy 55%
Energetic 54%
Euphoric 51%
Creative 48%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 31%
Depression 30%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

434

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Casey Jones
First strain child
Toxic Punch
child
Second strain child
Rainbow Jones
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

