About this product
About this strain
Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics . Chemmy Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
Chemmy Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
1% | low
About this brand
Northern Standard
Northern Standard is a cannabis extracts company proudly based in the beautiful historic Town of Alma, Park County, Colorado, grandly nestled between the Pike, San Isabelle and White River national forests.
Our company is founded on the same resilient pioneering spirit of the artisanal miners, craftsmen and tradesmen who in 1873 founded Alma – one of only six surviving communities of the estimated 46 that were formed in Park County during the 1800s Colorado gold and silver rushes.
Northern Standard draws inspiration from the dense national forests that surround us, containing two-thousand year old Bristlecone pines, geothermal hot springs, some of our nation’s tallest mountains, and many historical mining and mill sites that are gracefully fading back into their environment.
Mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, ice climbing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing continue to grow in popularity in Park County, continuing a 150-year tradition of recreation in the area. The natural landscape, historic locations, wildlife, and highly educated, colorful people who make Park County their home are magnets for artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Very little of the mining activity that shaped Alma and Park County remains today. Northern Standard is proud to contribute to the local economy by engaging in a new, greener industry based on an eco-friendly, renewable resource.
