Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Legends Big Smooth Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Hybrid
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
