Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Crystal Clear Yoda OG Cartridge

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Available in 0.5g and 1g

Discreet, potent, and disposable.

Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.

About this strain

Picture of Yoda OG
Yoda OG

Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

Yoda OG effects

Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Shop products
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen.

NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices

Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.