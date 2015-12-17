About this product
Discreet, potent, and disposable.
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
About this strain
Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.
About this brand
NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices
Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.