  • A selection of our Hemp Flower Salve, Full Spectrum CBD tincture, & Full Spectrum CBG tincture.
  • We use sustainable, regenerative, and all natural farming practices to grow high quality CBD & CBG.
  • Our customers love our effective, small-batch, and affordable Northwoods Botanicals hemp products!
  • We grow quality, full spectrum CBD and CBG cannabis in harmony with nature on our bio-diverse farm.
Logo for the brand Northwoods Botanicals | 10% OFF with discount code LEAFLYLOVE

Northwoods Botanicals | 10% OFF with discount code LEAFLYLOVE

From Our Farm to Your Home. Quality CBD & CBG You Can Trust.
All categoriesEdiblesHemp CBDTopicalsPets

THC for dogs & cats

1 products
Product image for Pet | 300mg CBD | Bacon & Grilled Chicken Flavor | Full Spectrum Tincture
Pet Tinctures
Pet | 300mg CBD | Bacon & Grilled Chicken Flavor | Full Spectrum Tincture
by Northwoods Botanicals | 10% OFF with discount code LEAFLYLOVE