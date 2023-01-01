We're here for you: Free shipping & 10% off with discount code LEAFLYLOVE



MEET US: Northwoods Botanicals is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing accessible, high-quality CBD & CBG products to customers since 2019. We take pride in sourcing our cannabis flower exclusively from our local farm near the shores of Lake Superior in Wisconsin and using small-batch production to ensure the highest quality hemp products for our customers.



OUR GOAL: At Northwoods Botanicals, our mission is to promote the benefits of cannabinoids and their potential to improve the lives of those who use them. We strive to set the standard for craft cannabis products by using only top-tier, full spectrum extracts grown on our farm and infused into bioavailable formulations made with USDA certified organic ingredients. Our values include a commitment to regenerative farming practices, transparency, and community involvement.



BETTER CANNABIS PRODUCTS: Our beloved product line includes essentials like CBD & CBG tinctures in many flavors, award-winning topical salves, potent hand-trimmed flower, products for your pets, & more! All these start with our farm’s top-shelf, USDA inspected cannabis flowers and are backed up with third party lab results. These easy-to-use products are made with clean ingredients and bioavailable formulas for enhanced absorption & better value. Because our botanical products are federally classified as hemp, we are able to provide you with nationwide access with our convenient online store & fast, free and discreet, first-class shipping.



CULTIVARS & CANNABINOIDS: We offer a wide range of desirable, naturally-derived cannabinoid products rich in CBD, CBG, CBDA, & CBGA, and with trace amounts of desirable cannabinoids like Delta 9 THC, THCA, CBC, and more. Our top-performing hemp oils, salves, and gummies are made exclusively from the various specialty strains that we ourselves cultivate. These feminized favorites include potent and pungent cultivars like Cherry Wine, Sour Space Candy, Elektra, Hawaiian Haze, White CBG, and more! Beautiful cannabis from our beautiful cannabis farm.



FARMING PRACTICES: Our biodiverse farm takes pride in a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to cultivation. Each plant is hand-sown, transplanted, tended, harvested, dried, and cured without machines. Our crop grows outside in deep beds of living soil topped with woodchip mulch and hydrated with pure well water and rainwater. We supplement our plants with organic composts, microbes, mycorrhizae, and beneficial insects. You will never find us using harmful pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers. Not only is our cannabis sun-grown, but our entire farm is powered by solar energy. We go the extra mile to produce high-quality crops while preserving the integrity of the land for future generations.



AWARDS: We are beyond excited to announce our Legacy Cannabis Cup award in the "Best CBD Topical" category with our full spectrum, mint-scented CBG Hemp Flower Salve. This luscious salve crafted from local and organic ingredients, offers reliable relief where applied. One of the professional judges commented that our salve "wins for being the most unique, and packed with quality ingredients” and we know our enthusiastic customers would agree.



OUR STORY: Northwoods Botanicals, established in 2019 by a wife and husband team in the Ashland/Bayfield area of northern Wisconsin, strives to provide customers with high-quality CBD & CBG products. The founders, passionate about natural farming and holistic lifestyles, launched the company after experiencing the life-changing effects of cannabis and observing the increasing demand for quality, natural health alternatives in their community. Since then, Northwoods Botanicals has become a trusted source for authentic “farm-to-bottle” CBD products and is proud to part of the growing CBD renaissance. We are committed to providing authentic products and personalized service in your pursuit of wellness.



The Right Choice for You:



• Affordable, Effective, Small-Batch Made

• Free, Nationwide, First-Class Shipping

• Regenerative & Sustainably Farmed

• Organic, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free Ingredients

• Sun-Grown Cannabis in Rich, Living Soil

• Made by Humans, Not Machines

• Naturally-Derived Cannabinoids, Not Synthesized Isolates

• Transparent Third Party Lab Tests

• Midwest Proud, Independent Business, Based in Wisconsin, USA



Shop our products at NorthwoodsBotanicals.com and with our retail partners around the Midwest.

