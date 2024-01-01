  • A selection of our Hemp Flower Salve, Full Spectrum CBD tincture, & Full Spectrum CBG tincture.
  • We use sustainable, regenerative, and all natural farming practices to grow high quality CBD & CBG.
  • Our customers love our effective, small-batch, and affordable Northwoods Botanicals hemp products!
  • We grow quality, full spectrum CBD and CBG cannabis in harmony with nature on our bio-diverse farm.
Northwoods Botanicals

Northwoods Botanicals

From Our Farm to Your Home. Quality CBD & CBG You Can Trust.
Northwoods Botanicals products

10 products
Product image for Pet | 300mg CBD | Bacon & Grilled Chicken Flavor | Full Spectrum Tincture
Pet Tinctures
Pet | 300mg CBD | Bacon & Grilled Chicken Flavor | Full Spectrum Tincture
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for CBG Hemp Flower Salve | Cooling Mint
Bath & Body
CBG Hemp Flower Salve | Cooling Mint
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 850mg Mega Blend | CBDA + CBGA + CBD + CBG
Tinctures & Sublingual
850mg Mega Blend | CBDA + CBGA + CBD + CBG
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 1000mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 3 Flavors
Tinctures & Sublingual
1000mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 3 Flavors
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
Hemp CBD tinctures
500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 450mg CBD Gummies | Organic Maple Sugar | Black Currant Berry Flavor
Gummies
450mg CBD Gummies | Organic Maple Sugar | Black Currant Berry Flavor
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 150mg CBG Gummies | Organic Maple Sugar | Northern Kiwi Berry Flavor
Gummies
150mg CBG Gummies | Organic Maple Sugar | Northern Kiwi Berry Flavor
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 500mg CBG Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
Hemp CBD tinctures
500mg CBG Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for CBG Hemp Flower Salve | Natural & Unscented
Balms
CBG Hemp Flower Salve | Natural & Unscented
Northwoods Botanicals
Product image for 1000mg CBG Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 3 Flavors
Tinctures & Sublingual
1000mg CBG Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 3 Flavors
Northwoods Botanicals