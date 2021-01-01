About this product

Rich, complex single-origin chocolate sourced from the Dominican Republic. Carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under the supervision of a master chocolatier.



WHY TAKE CBD AND THC TOGETHER?



Interaction between cannabinoids has been shown to increase their benefits thanks to something called the entourage effect. Essentially, this means that together, they are greater than the sum of their parts. This is why many people find that taking a combination of CBD and THC can be more effective than either by itself.



WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?



Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Lecithin.



Vegan. Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.