Logo for the brand Norumbega Provisions

Norumbega Provisions

Pumpkin Spice White Chocolates with CBD (10mg each / 100mg pack)

About this product

Limited Edition: Creamy, rich single-origin white chocolate with warming fall spices.

WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?

Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole and Skim Milk Powder, Vanilla, Soy Lecithin, Full Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine CBD , Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice.

CONTAINS: DAIRY, SOY

Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.
