NuLeaf Naturals

Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Pet Oil - 300-1800mg

-All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives
-Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA
-100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used

We strive to only deliver the highest grade products in their most pure and simple form. Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. Most animals have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD. Our CBD oil is great for dogs, cats, horses, and more. Each drop can be added to your pet’s food, favorite treat, or fed directly.

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil

