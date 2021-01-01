NuTeir Hemp
Our 300mg Peanut Butter CBD Dog Treats are made with premium CBD isolates and infused with amino acids, B-Complex vitamins, vitamin D and E, calcium, folic acid, and minerals. Crunch action helps remove loose particles and tartar, supporting healthy teeth and gums, fortified with vitamins and minerals to support your pal’s overall health.
Highlights:
Roasted Peanuts Flavored
0% THC
Gluten-Free
Fortified with Vitamins & Minerals
Supporting Healthy Teeth & Gums
Grain-Free CBD Treats with Roasted Peanuts
Ingredients:
Pea Flour, Chicken Meal, Pork Meal, Pea Protein, Roasted Peanuts, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Flavors, Added Color (FD&C Yellow 6) Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Cobalt Carbonate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative) Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.
