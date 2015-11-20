About this strain
Grandpa Larry OG, also known as "Grandpa Larry," is a potent indica marijuana strain with top tier genetics.Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. In terms of effects, you can expect clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing feeling. Grandpa Larry OG can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.
Grandpa Larry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.