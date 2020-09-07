About this strain
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
56% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
