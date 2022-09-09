The OCB Crystal Roller gives you perfectly rolled cones with just a few turns! This roller is perfect for beginners or those who want to ride cones worthy of the name. It's super light and fits perfectly in your pocket to be carried with you everywhere! Compatible with slim and king slim sized papers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Nature helps us find harmony, escape to simple pleasures, and appreciate the wonder of its gifts. It has inspired us to create the finest sustainably crafted rolling papers on Earth, connecting OCB® and rollers everywhere to a sustainable future and an enjoyable present.
It's a purpose we believe in and a choice we're proud to offer. Because life's more fun and so much more interesting when you leave the distractions behind and become...