No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ODET - a location on the banks of the Odet river where, in 1822, the first paper mill was founded (it’s very useful to have water nearby when you’re making paper...)
CASCEDEC - in Scaër, where another paper mill was located. It was rented in 1893 and bought 24 years later, in 1917.
BOLLORE - six generations of the Bolloré family have had a major influence on the history of paper manufacturing, and particularly cigarette papers.
CASCEDEC - in Scaër, where another paper mill was located. It was rented in 1893 and bought 24 years later, in 1917.
BOLLORE - six generations of the Bolloré family have had a major influence on the history of paper manufacturing, and particularly cigarette papers.