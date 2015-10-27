About this product

For this product, we have created a blend of the most beneficial ingredients for your skincare, designed to penetrate deep into your skin. Our formula provides the most effective antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing results.



This beauty breakthrough brightens away hyperpigmentation, encourages the growth of collagen and elastin fibers, binds moisture to your skin to smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and lighten skin tone.



It improves the appearance of acne scars and sunspots, allowing your face, neck, and chest to look younger through rejuvenating your skin and complexion.