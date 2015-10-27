Ochi Hemp
OCHI PCR HEMP OIL WRINKLE REPAIR SERUM
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our PCR Hemp Oil Instant Wrinkle Repair Serum is a high-quality anti-aging product that presents a new opportunity for both women and men who want to allow themselves to look younger by eradicating fine lines and wrinkles rapidly. This product works fast without any invasive procedures. You get great results without needles! The instant lift begins working from the moment it’s applied, and the toning and lifting effects can last for up to eight hours. Our serum is a quick fix formulated to fade wrinkles, increases elasticity, diminish eye bags, tighten, lift, and make your skin firm in seconds. Its daily use will keep your skin’s appearance radiant and glowing.
North American Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!