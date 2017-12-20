Obliter8 3 Gram Disposable - Electric Lemonade - Sativa - Live Resin
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Electric Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
57% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
52% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
