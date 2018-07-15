OG Gardens
Karma OG BHO 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Karma OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
40% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!