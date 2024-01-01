We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
OGeez! Brands
Flavoring Life
9
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
36 products
Gummies
Watermelon Sativa OGeez! Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
4.4
(
5
)
Gummies
Orange Creamsicle Sativa OGeez! Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
3
)
Gummies
Tropical Fruit Indica OGeez! Gummies 200mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
5.0
(
2
)
Gummies
Sativa Tropical Fruit Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
1:1 Raspberry Orange Indica Ogeez! CBN Ratio Gummies 200mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Tropical OGeez! Indica Gummies 300mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Watermelon Sativa OGeez! Gummies 200mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Watermelon Sativa OGeez! Gummies 300mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 300%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Blackberries and Cream Indica OGeez! 100mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Orange Creamsicle Indica OGeez! Gummies 300mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Blackberries & Cream Sativa OGeez! Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Aquaberry (Blueberry & Passionfruit) CBN Ratio OGeez! 100mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
2.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Indica Raspberry Orange Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
Gummies
Watermelon Indica OGeez! Gummies - 200mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
Candy
Indica Orange Creamsicle Gummy 200mg
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Ogeez Raspberry Orange RSO Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
Gummies
Blackberries and Cream Sativa OGeez! Gummies 300mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Tropical Fruit Sativa OGeez! Gummies 200mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
Gummies
Raspberry Orange Sativa OGeez! Gummies 300mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 300%
Gummies
Blackberries & Cream Sativa OGeez! Gummies 200mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Raspberry Orange Indica OGeez! Gummies 200mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 200%
Gummies
Watermelon Indica OGeez! Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 100%
Gummies
Orange Creamsicle Sativa Ogeez! Gummies 300mg 10-Pack
by OGeez! Brands
THC 300%
Gummies
Tropical Fruit Sativa OGeez! 75mg 10-pack
by OGeez! Brands
1
2
Home
Brands
OGeez! Brands
Catalog
Edibles