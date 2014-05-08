Loading…
Logo for the brand Oil Tycoon

Oil Tycoon

Afgoo Wax

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Afgoo effects

Reported by real people like you
474 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
