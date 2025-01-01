We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Oklahoma Pure
Specialized Cannabis Extraction and Infusion
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
109 products
Cartridges
Watermelon OG Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Sour Diesel x Harlequin Crumble 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 77.899%
CBD 0.142%
Solvent
Crumble 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Apple Jack Hybrid Syringe 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Cannalope Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Island Sweet Skunk Sugar 0.5g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 81.643%
CBD 0%
Solvent
UFO Cured Budder 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 69.01%
CBD 0.29%
Solvent
Monkey Tape Live Sauce 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 79.59%
CBD 0.15%
Solvent
Eagle Scout Live Diamonds 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 80.566%
CBD 0.139%
Solvent
Huckleberry Cured Apple Sauce 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 82.45%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Critical Mass Terp Jelly 3.5g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 81.57%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Canuk Cookies Crumble 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
GSC Syringe 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Grapefruit Crumble 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 80.8%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
OG Kush Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Eagle Cookies Batter 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 82.8%
CBD 0.1%
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 80.81%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Live Diamonds Ultra Refined 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 81.77%
CBD 0.11%
Wax
Cobra Commander Sugar Wax 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 74.3%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
Cartridges
Orange Creamsicle Cartridge 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
Wax
Peyote WiFi Sugar Wax 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 75.8%
CBD 0.3%
Cartridges
Fruity Pebbles Cartridge 0.5g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blueberry Muffin Ultra Refined Diamonds 1g
by Oklahoma Pure
THC 80.383%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
5
Home
Brands
Oklahoma Pure
Catalog
Concentrates