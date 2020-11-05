Loading…
Old Gold Gardens

Triple Chocolate Chip

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Triple Chocolate Chip effects

Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
