About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
