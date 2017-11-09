OM Extracts
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Blood Orange CBD 2:1
Collab with Bishop Orchard
73.6% Total Cannabinoids
23.5% THC & 45.2% CBD
3.4% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene
Blood Orange CBD: We combined Bishop Orchards' Blood Orange with our family farm's Lifter for a refreshing and uplifting 2:1 CBD:THC. Tastes fruity and pungent, perfect for hot summer days and cool summer nights.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Blood Orange Kush effects
32 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
34% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
