We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



Blood Orange

Grown by Bishop Orchard

585 mg Total Cannabinoids

506 mg THC & 4.4 mg CBD

3.6% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Limonene



Blood Orange Grown by Bishop Orchard. Cali-O (AE77 phenotype) x Appalachia (Green C**** x Tres Dawg). Zesty citrus nose with sweet skunky undertones and a tangy aftertaste. This awakening varietal is unforgettable. Bred by Bodhi Seeds.



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.