Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Holy Widow 1:2

Grown by Green Source Gardens

762mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

448.5mg THC & 268.2mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

14.9mg THC & 8.9mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Holy Widow: Holy C x Wise Widow, Poly-hybrid, bred by GSG. Sharp, herbaceous zest that dominates the nose, with honey undertones.



For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.