About this product

Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Lifted OG Kush 1:1

954.0mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

339.3mg THC & 490.8mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

11.3mg THC & 16.3mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Lifted OG Kush: OG Kush (a sour pheno Private Reserve, aka OG #18, selected by DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada) mixed with Lifter for a balanced 1:1 varietal blend.



For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.