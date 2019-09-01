About this product
Lifter 18:1
624mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle
34.8mg THC & 606mg CBD per bottle
Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)
1.1mg THC & 20.2mg CBD per serving
Shake Well
Activation time: 30 minutes
Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry). A field-bred variety of the CBD classic ACDC (Cannatonic). Lifter was the first CBD Hemp variety to reach national status and continues to uplift CBD patients with a consistent experience. Bred by Oregon CBD.
For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place