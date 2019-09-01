Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Lifter 18:1

624mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

34.8mg THC & 606mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

1.1mg THC & 20.2mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry). A field-bred variety of the CBD classic ACDC (Cannatonic). Lifter was the first CBD Hemp variety to reach national status and continues to uplift CBD patients with a consistent experience. Bred by Oregon CBD.



For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.