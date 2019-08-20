OM Extracts
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Master Kush
Grown by Village Green
66.3% Total Cannabinoids
54.8% THC & 6.4% CBD
8.3% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene
Master Kush: Hindu Kush x Skunk. This cross of two famous landraces has pungent notes of earth and wood with a lemon base note. Bred by White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Master Kush
Grown by Village Green
66.3% Total Cannabinoids
54.8% THC & 6.4% CBD
8.3% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene
Master Kush: Hindu Kush x Skunk. This cross of two famous landraces has pungent notes of earth and wood with a lemon base note. Bred by White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Master Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,253 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!