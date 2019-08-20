About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!



Master Kush

Grown by Village Green

66.3% Total Cannabinoids

54.8% THC & 6.4% CBD

8.3% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene



Master Kush: Hindu Kush x Skunk. This cross of two famous landraces has pungent notes of earth and wood with a lemon base note. Bred by White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam.



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.