OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



65.7% Total Cannabinoids

32.5% THC & 27.6% CBD

5.3% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece



For more information, Test Results, and Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit OMExtracts.com/testing



WARNING: For use only by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.