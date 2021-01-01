About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



Ratios 3:1

638.0 mg Total Cannabinoids

443.3 mg CBD & 141.8 mg THC



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, and Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit OMExtracts.com/testing



WARNING: For use only by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.