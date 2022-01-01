Our all natural full spectrum balm combines the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin.



Ingredients: Ricinis Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Beeswax, Copemicia Cerifera Wax, Safflower Oil, Cannabis and Camphor Oil.

A True THC Full Spectrum Product.

Non-Petroleum.



Our ultra premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve pain, muscle soreness and tension.



What is THC Full Spectrum?



With OMG Farms, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil, OMG Farms' sublingual oils contain the complete range of terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, including a microdose of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).