OMG Farms' Relief™ Sublingual Oil is specially formulated for whole body relief using whole plant cannabinoids. Our ultra-premium cannabis oil is sourced from the finest cannabis flower in Humboldt County, CA.



Sublingual oils are taken by applying drops under the tongue. This method can be easy to dose and effects can be felt within 30 minutes.



Ingredients: Safflower Oil, Raw Whole Plant Cannabis.

A True THC Full Spectrum Product.

THC Microdose. Not psychoactive when used as directed.



What is THC Full Spectrum?



With OMG Farms, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil, OMG Farms' sublingual oils contain the complete range of terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, including a microdose of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).