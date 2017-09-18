About this strain
Purple Sour Diesel is a fast-acting, heavy-hitting hybrid. A cross between a sativa, Sour Diesel, and an indica, Purple Kush, Purple Sour Diesel embodies the full force of both strains. Great for nighttime smoking, this strain has a quick onset and a distinctly medicated feel. Featuring heavy head effects and a slight body high, Purple Sour Diesel will energize your mind while leaving you physically relaxed. This strain features a sour, fruity aroma similar to sour grapes.
Purple Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
