Perfect for first time users with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio of 16:1 and robust terpene profile, ACDC provides a clear-headed non-psychoactive high while helping with pain, anxiety, and stress. Be present.
• THC: 0.6% | CBD: 16.5%
• Total Cannabinoids: 19.4%
• Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About TSO Sonoma
TSO Sonoma is a highly curated collection of products and elevated experiences featuring women-led conscious cannabis. We believe cannabis to elevate your health and invoke connection with your world. Our collection merges sustainable sun-grown flower, artful design, and inviting community. Our products invite a profound new way of not only looking at the plant, but holistic wellness itself. This release features estate-grown flowers from Fiddler’s Greens, an award-winning women & vet owned heritage farm in Sonoma County, known for their commitment to quality and sustainability.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
616 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
Omura
Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.