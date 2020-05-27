About this product
Details:
• Indica Leaning
• THC: 23.44%
• Total Cannabinoids: 24.72%
• Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About Cream of the Crop:
Cream of the Crop Gardens is a collection of the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar - fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor and always a clean, smooth finish.
About this strain
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
