About this product
Details:
• 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Sour Space Candy by Libertine Naturals
• 1.5 grams total, .125g/stick
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Sour Space Candy
• Cannabinoids 16.31%
• Terpenes 3.87%
Top 3 Terpene Flavors:
1. Myrcene - Musk, Clove
2. Bisabolol - Sweet, Fruity
3. Caryophyllene - Pepper, Spice
Libertine Sour Space Candy is made of 100% Full Spectrum Whole Flower hemp. This pure full spectrum hemp CBD gives you all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, to deliver an entourage effect. It is sourced from select farms in the USA with only 100% whole flower buds; no trim and no shake.
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About Libertine:
To those of us who march to our own beat, we are Libertine - a Full Spectrum Whole Flower CBD experience crafted from 100% whole flower hemp. Instant sensation. Zero compromises. Tap into the strain that turns on your senses and savor the moment. We were made for elevating the everyday so you can be in the now, all the time. Get ready to take flight. Libertine is for use exclusively on Omura.
• 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Sour Space Candy by Libertine Naturals
• 1.5 grams total, .125g/stick
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Sour Space Candy
• Cannabinoids 16.31%
• Terpenes 3.87%
Top 3 Terpene Flavors:
1. Myrcene - Musk, Clove
2. Bisabolol - Sweet, Fruity
3. Caryophyllene - Pepper, Spice
Libertine Sour Space Candy is made of 100% Full Spectrum Whole Flower hemp. This pure full spectrum hemp CBD gives you all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, to deliver an entourage effect. It is sourced from select farms in the USA with only 100% whole flower buds; no trim and no shake.
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About Libertine:
To those of us who march to our own beat, we are Libertine - a Full Spectrum Whole Flower CBD experience crafted from 100% whole flower hemp. Instant sensation. Zero compromises. Tap into the strain that turns on your senses and savor the moment. We were made for elevating the everyday so you can be in the now, all the time. Get ready to take flight. Libertine is for use exclusively on Omura.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Omura
Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.