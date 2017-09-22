O.pen Signature Strains - Sour Kush (Relaxing) - 1000mg

by O.pen
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Sour Kush (Relaxing) - A potent and pungent, indica-leaning hybrid with a deep terpene profile. It unites two famous cannabis strains from the Chem 91 family: Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The aromatic properties of Sour Kush are a testament to its diverse heritage. While deep and earthy, top notes of petrol and flowers punctuate the senses. Those new to cannabis should proceed slowly with Sour Kush so as not to overmedicate. This cultivar can be relaxing or stimulating depending on the consumer and the context.

Dominant Terpenes include Limonene, Linalool, and Beta-Myrcene.

Signature Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

About this strain

Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand O.pen
O.pen
Shop products
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
Notice a problem?Report this item