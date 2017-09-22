Sour Kush (Relaxing) - A potent and pungent, indica-leaning hybrid with a deep terpene profile. It unites two famous cannabis strains from the Chem 91 family: Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The aromatic properties of Sour Kush are a testament to its diverse heritage. While deep and earthy, top notes of petrol and flowers punctuate the senses. Those new to cannabis should proceed slowly with Sour Kush so as not to overmedicate. This cultivar can be relaxing or stimulating depending on the consumer and the context.



Dominant Terpenes include Limonene, Linalool, and Beta-Myrcene.



Signature Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

