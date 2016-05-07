About this strain
SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.
SnowLAnd effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
