About this product
Packing a punch with even the smallest hit, our Gorilla Glue has quickly become a favorite for users seeking a super powerful and sedating high. Sour Dubble mixed with Chocolate Diesel gives you our Gorilla Glue, and it takes on a strong yet pleasing scent while instantly hitting you with its effects.
Gorilla Glue shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel's attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that's reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. However, don't let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour punch with diesel flavor that stays in your mouth long after you're through. It's recognized for its earthy and pungent attributes that many compare to its sister strains.
Gorilla Glue shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel's attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that's reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. However, don't let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour punch with diesel flavor that stays in your mouth long after you're through. It's recognized for its earthy and pungent attributes that many compare to its sister strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Orgotech
Orgrotech is a niche, indoor recreational marijuana producer, processor and wholesaler in the state of Oregon. We specialize in high quality, clean and unique cannabis strains and products, due to our unique growing processes. Our business is built on over 20 years of old school growing, combined with cutting edge, scientific technology, engineering and expertise to grow some of the most premium marijuana products available in Oregon.