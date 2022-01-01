Packing a punch with even the smallest hit, our Gorilla Glue has quickly become a favorite for users seeking a super powerful and sedating high. Sour Dubble mixed with Chocolate Diesel gives you our Gorilla Glue, and it takes on a strong yet pleasing scent while instantly hitting you with its effects.



Gorilla Glue shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel's attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that's reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. However, don't let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour punch with diesel flavor that stays in your mouth long after you're through. It's recognized for its earthy and pungent attributes that many compare to its sister strains.



