Origyn Extracts
Chaos Kush Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)
Lineage: Trueberry x Abba Zabba
Breeder: Elemental Seeds
Aroma/Flavors: Piney and cheesy with a slight earthy diesel funk.
Patient's Report: May help with anxiety + PTSD + stress + appetite
Notes & Effects: Cerebral buzz that gives off a tingling a light headedness reminiscent to headband many find soothing for anxiety. Light mind and body relaxation. Numbness in the face and head. Feelings of ease and peacefulness. Munchies for sure.
Chaos Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
13% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
