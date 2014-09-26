Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Osage Creek Cultivation

Osage Creek Cultivation

Strawberry Blue

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Strawberry Blue effects

Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!