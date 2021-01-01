Loading…
Logo for the brand Palm Trees

Palm Trees

Red Sangria CBD Hemp Vape Oil

About this product

We here at Palm Trees are firm believers in the power of sangria. Grab a pen from your pocket and enjoy the fruity flavored smoke with the added effects of CBD. It feels lavish and instantly festive and fun.

Ingredients:

0.5ml

Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)

Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!