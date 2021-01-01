About this product

We here at Palm Trees are firm believers in the power of sangria. Grab a pen from your pocket and enjoy the fruity flavored smoke with the added effects of CBD. It feels lavish and instantly festive and fun.



Ingredients:



0.5ml



Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC



Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)



Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.