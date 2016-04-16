About this product
About this strain
Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.
Lemon Sativa effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.