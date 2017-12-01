Palomar Craft Cannabis
Bright Fire OG
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Fire OG X Tangie Sunrise
When Bright Fire is consumed it has a heavy pine flavor and a slight earthy finish with deep body high, which is perfect for relaxing.
Bright Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
