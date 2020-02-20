Palomar Craft Cannabis
Concord Cream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Grape Bubba x Cookies & Cream F2
Concord Cream buds are speckled with orange hairs outside and purple spots inside. The smell of berries and whipped cream hide heavy terpenes and potent effects.
Concord Cream buds are speckled with orange hairs outside and purple spots inside. The smell of berries and whipped cream hide heavy terpenes and potent effects.
Concord Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!