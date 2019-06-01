ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Grape Bubba

Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Grape Bubba
Strain child
Concord Cream
child

Most popular in