Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Grape Bubba nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Bubba nearby.
Lineage
Products with Grape Bubba
Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Bubba nearby.