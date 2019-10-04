Loading…
Rawtton Pre-Roll 1g

by Panoptic Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

Rawtton

Rawtton by Ethos Genetics just might be the new UK Cheese. Created by crossing Chem D with Mandarin Sunset, it brings out a terpene profile of rotting fruit and chemy skunk. This strain is a must-try for those seeking a high that will keep a smile on your face all day long. 

Rawtton effects

4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!