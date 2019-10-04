About this strain
Rawtton
Rawtton by Ethos Genetics just might be the new UK Cheese. Created by crossing Chem D with Mandarin Sunset, it brings out a terpene profile of rotting fruit and chemy skunk. This strain is a must-try for those seeking a high that will keep a smile on your face all day long.
Rawtton effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
