About this product
Deep & velvety chocolate ganache, for mindful indulgence. Each individually gold-wrapped bonbon is made from high-quality, 70% cacao and contains 5mg THC.
A rich, dark chocolate shell enrobes a silky ganache base infused with Frankie Sputino's famous "457 EVOO" blend: premium extra-virgin olive oil, harvested in Sicily. A touch of cream and sea-salt makes this decadent bonbon perfect for a romantic night out, a self-care day, or a thoughtful gift.
• 5 bites per jar (25mg total)
• 50 calories per bite
Ingredients:
Guittard Fair Trade Certified Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower, Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cream, Maldon Sea Salt.
A rich, dark chocolate shell enrobes a silky ganache base infused with Frankie Sputino's famous "457 EVOO" blend: premium extra-virgin olive oil, harvested in Sicily. A touch of cream and sea-salt makes this decadent bonbon perfect for a romantic night out, a self-care day, or a thoughtful gift.
• 5 bites per jar (25mg total)
• 50 calories per bite
Ingredients:
Guittard Fair Trade Certified Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower, Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cream, Maldon Sea Salt.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pantry
Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles.
Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!
Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!